Live: Beirut hit by fresh wave of Israeli airstrikes, says Lebanese state news
Israeli strikes targeted the southern suburb of Beirut early Sunday morning, Lebanon’s official National News Agency said, after the Israeli army issued evacuation calls. Follow our live blog on events in the Middle East.
Yesterday's key developments:
The Israeli military said on Saturday it had completed an air attack on Iran. Iran’s military said that the Israeli strikes targeted military bases in Ilam, Khuzestan and Tehran provinces, causing “limited damage".
Two soldiers were killed by the Israeli airstrikes on Iran, the official news agency IRNA reported.
The European Union echoed calls from the US, UK and France for all parties to exercise restraint to avoid "uncontrollable escalation" in the Middle East after the Israeli air strikes on Iran.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Iran’s determination to defend itself “knows no limits," as the Israeli military warned that the Islamic republic would "pay a heavy price" if it began a new round of escalation.
(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP, and Reuters)
Read more on FRANCE 24 English
Read also:
Iran says 'no limits' to determination to defend itself after Israeli strikes
'Darkest moment' of war unfolding in northern Gaza, UN rights chief says