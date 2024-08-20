🔴 Live: Belarus says it has sent military reinforcements to Ukraine border
Belarus announced on Monday that it had deployed aircraft, air defence forces, and military equipment to its border with Ukraine, following President Alexander Lukashenko's claim of moving nearly a third of the country's armed forces to the region. Ukraine dismissed the move as rhetoric aimed at pleasing Moscow after the recent Ukrainian incursion into the Russian region of Kursk. Follow our liveblog for the latest updates.
Belarus said on Monday it had sent military reinforcements to its border with Ukraine, a day after President Alexander Lukashenko said he had deployed nearly a third of the armed forces to the region.
Ukraine's air defences shot down three missiles and 25 drones fired by Russia in an overnight attack on Tuesday, the Ukrainian air force said.
Ukraine's air defence units repelled an overnight air attack, destroying all 11 drones that Moscow launched towards Ukrainian territory including Kyiv, Ukraine's air force said on Monday.
President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine now controls more than 1,250 square kilometres and 92 settlements in Russia's Kursk region.
Ukraine said it had destroyed another strategic bridge over the Seym River in Russia's Kursk region.
