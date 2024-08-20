🔴 Live: Belarus says it has sent military reinforcements to Ukraine border

CBC

The U.S. military has made its largest move so far in a novel national-security effort to fund mining initiatives in Canada. The Pentagon on Tuesday announced a $20 million US grant to create a cobalt refinery in northern Ontario's Temiskaming Shores. The money will go to the Toronto-based Electra Battery Materials Corporation; the government of Canada is adding $3.6 million US ($4.9 million Cdn) of its own to the project.This is the third and, by far largest, in a series of Washington's grants