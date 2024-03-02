Advertisement

🔴 Live: Biden says 'hoping' for Gaza ceasefire deal by Ramadan

US President Joe Biden said he was "hoping" for agreement on a ceasefire deal in the Israel-Hamas conflict by Ramadan as world leaders called on Friday for an independent inquiry after Israeli troops opened fire on Palestinians at a food aid distribution site in northern Gaza, killing more than 100 people, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. Follow our blog for the latest updates on the Israel-Hamas war.

