🔴 Live: Biden says 'hoping' for Gaza ceasefire deal by Ramadan

US President Joe Biden said he was "hoping" for agreement on a ceasefire deal in the Israel-Hamas conflict by Ramadan as world leaders called on Friday for an independent inquiry after Israeli troops opened fire on Palestinians at a food aid distribution site in northern Gaza, killing more than 100 people, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. Follow our blog for the latest updates on the Israel-Hamas war.
US President Joe Biden said Friday he was "hoping" for agreement on a ceasefire deal in the Israel-Hamas conflict by Ramadan, the Muslim holy month that starts on March 10 or 11, though adding: "We're not there yet".
World leaders have called for an investigation after more than a hundred people were killed on Thursday when Israeli troops opened fire as Palestinian civilians scrambled for food supplies during a chaotic melee.
The head of a Gaza City hospital that treated some of the Palestinians wounded in the melee said Friday that more than 80% had been struck by gunfire, suggesting there was heavy shooting by Israeli troops.
French President Emmanuel Macron called for "truth, justice and respect for international law" on Friday after at least 112 Palestinians were killed and at least 750 wounded during an aid delivery on Thursday in northern Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.
