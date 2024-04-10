Advertisement

🔴 Live: Biden says Netanyahu making 'mistake' on Gaza, calls for ceasefire

US President Joe Biden said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Gaza policy was a "mistake" and urged Israel to call for a ceasefire, in an interview aired Tuesday. Biden's comments were some of his strongest criticism yet of Netanyahu amid growing tensions over the civilian death toll from Israel's war on Hamas and dire conditions inside Gaza. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments.

