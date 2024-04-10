🔴 Live: Biden says Netanyahu making 'mistake' on Gaza, calls for ceasefire
US President Joe Biden said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Gaza policy was a "mistake" and urged Israel to call for a ceasefire, in an interview aired Tuesday. Biden's comments were some of his strongest criticism yet of Netanyahu amid growing tensions over the civilian death toll from Israel's war on Hamas and dire conditions inside Gaza. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments.
Israel will complete the elimination of Hamas's brigades, including in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, and nothing will prevent this, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday.
Hamas said Tuesday it was considering a new truce proposal as the latest round of negotiations in Cairo continued but said the plan did not meet any of its demands.
The Israeli army said early Wednesday it had carried out bombardments on positions of the Lebanese group Hezbollah in Syria in a bid to thwart its "entrenchment" in the country.
Netanyahu said Monday that a date has been set for an Israeli invasion of Rafah, where some 1.5 million Palestinians have taken shelter. The US has warned a ground operation in Rafah would be a mistake.
The Israeli army said that 468 trucks carrying humanitarian aid entered Gaza Tuesday, the highest in a single day since the war between Israel and Hamas militants broke out on October 7.
