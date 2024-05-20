🔴 Live: Biden slams ICC warrant request, says war in Gaza 'not a genocide'
US President Joe Biden denied Monday that Israel's war in Gaza was genocide, as he slammed an 'outrageous' request by the International Criminal Court's prosecutor for an arrest warrant for Israeli leaders. 'What's happening is not genocide,' Biden told a Jewish American Heritage Month event at the White House as he discussed the conflict. Follow our live blog for the latest developments in the war on Gaza.
The Biden administration has slammed a decision by the International Criminal Court to request arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, and three Hamas leaders. In a statement, the US president said, "whatever this prosecutor might imply, there is no equivalence – none – between Israel and Hamas."
Israel also condemned the decision, with PM Netanyahu calling the decision a "disgrace". Earlier, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said the military would expand its operations in the southern Gaza city of Rafah in its efforts to defeat Hamas.
Food and medicine for Palestinians in Gaza are piling up in Egypt because the Rafah crossing remains closed and there has been no aid delivered to a UN warehouse from a US-built pier for two days, UN officials warned on Monday.
Yesterday's key developments:
The chief prosecutor of the world's top war crimes court sought arrest warrants Monday for leaders of Israel and Hamas, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, over actions taken during their seven-month war.
