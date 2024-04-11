🔴 Live: Biden promises Israel 'ironclad' support against Iran reprisals

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday promised "ironclad" support for Israel as Iran threatens reprisals over a strike that leveled an Iranian consulate building in Damascus and killed two generals. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments on the Israel-Hamas war.

US President Joe Biden promised "ironclad" support for Israel as Iran threatens reprisals over a strike that leveled an Iranian consulate building in Damascus and killed two generals.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the UN Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza conflict after holding talks in Moscow.

Hamas said Tuesday it was considering a new truce proposal as the latest round of negotiations in Cairo continued but said the plan did not meet any of its demands.

At least 33,482 Palestinians have been killed and 76,049 wounded since Israel began its offensive on Gaza, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave. Around 1,170 people were killed in the Hamas-led October 7 attacks and 250 people taken hostage, according to Israeli figures, with 132 still missing.

The Israeli army said early Wednesday it had carried out bombardments on positions of the Lebanese group Hezbollah in Syria in a bid to thwart its "entrenchment" in the country.



