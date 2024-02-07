🔴Live: Blinken arrives in Israel for talks on truce deal

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Hamas' response to the latest plan for a cease-fire in Gaza and the release of hostages was “generally positive,” key mediator Qatar said Tuesday, as the militant group reiterated its demand for an end to the war, something Israel has thus far ruled out. Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdurrahman Al Thani announced the response during a news conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who said he would brief Israeli leaders on it Wednesday when he meets
The SSG claim's the goal was to blame Georgia for potential terrorist acts.
More than 100 days since Hamas terrorists invaded Israel on Oct. 7, the Israeli military continues its bombardment of the neighboring Gaza Strip. The conflict, now the deadliest between the warring sides since Israel's founding in 1948, shows no signs of letting up soon and the brief cease-fire that allowed for over 100 hostages to be freed from Gaza remains a distant memory. The U.S. House failed to pass a $17.6 billion standalone bill to provide aid to Israel.
ISTANBUL (AP) — One person died and two assailants were shot dead in an attack on a courthouse in Istanbul on Tuesday, Turkish officials said. The alleged attackers, a man and woman, were killed during an “attempt to attack” a security checkpoint at the Caglayan courthouse at 11:46 a.m. (0846 GMT), Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya posted on social media. He said six people were wounded, including three police officers. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan later said one of the civilians died. Caglayan,
A drone attack on a Syrian base housing U.S. troops killed at least six Kurdish fighters late Sunday. The attack marked the first in Iraq or Syria since the U.S. launched retaliatory strikes against Iranian-backed groups after three U.S. service members were killed in a deadly drone strike in Jordan last month. The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces…
Seaborne Houthi rebels fired on a British cargo ship sailing in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen in the early hours of Tuesday, causing minor damage but without injuring any crew members.
The Pentagon has struck Iran-linked targets in Syria and Iraq in response to a drone attack on a US base.
(Bloomberg) -- As US Secretary of State Antony Blinken shuttles across the Middle East in the hope of easing regional tensions and winding down the war in Gaza, far-right Israeli ministers are pulling in the opposite direction.Most Read from BloombergTrump Denied Immunity in DC Election Case by Appeals CourtXi to Discuss China Stocks With Regulators as Rescue Bets BuildWall Street Snubs China for India in a Historic Markets Shift‘Money Dysmorphia’ Traps Millennials and Gen ZersKing Charles Treat
During a five-day Middle East tour, Blinken has been working with Qatar and Egypt to breathe life into stalled negotiations aimed at pausing the war.
JUBA (Reuters) -About 40 people, many of them civilians, have been killed in violence in a disputed area on South Sudan's border with Sudan over the weekend, a government official said on Monday. Frequent clashes have taken place in Abyei region between rival factions of the Dinka ethnic group because of a dispute over the location of an administrative boundary where significant tax revenue is collected from cross-border trade. Abyei is an oil-rich area that is jointly administered by South Sudan and Sudan, which have both staked claims to it.
The attack on the ship happened west of Hodeida in Yemen just after midnight UK time.
Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz admitted the possibility of a Russian attack on NATO if Ukraine loses the war.
Russia accused the United States on Monday of aggression against Iraq and Syria aimed at preserving its global dominance and salvaging the Biden administration’s “image” ahead of U.S. elections. The U.S. retorted that its military response to unjustified attacks by Iranian-backed proxies against American forces is not only legal but will continue. The exchange came at a contentious U.N. Security Council meeting called by Russia, Syria’s closest ally, where both countries also said they did not want an escalation and spillover of the Israel-Hamas war.
Qatar’s prime minister said Tuesday he was optimistic a deal would be reached soon to release Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, pause fighting between Israel and Hamas and scale up humanitarian aid deliveries. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar’s prime minister and foreign minister, said he had received a response…
Israel was waiting Monday for Hamas officials to respond to a proposal to pause the fighting in the Gaza Strip and release the remaining hostages there, as Secretary of State Antony Blinken headed back to the region seeking to rally support for such a deal. A broadcaster affiliated with Hamas, Al-Aqsa, reported Sunday that Hamas was still holding consultations on the proposal, a week after it was formulated. Leaders of the group had previously signaled that substantial gaps remained between the
And there are apparently plans for Harry to be in the U.K. more often.
Kate Middleton is recovering at home following abdominal surgery, but royal fans have spotted a new update on the Royal Family website
Steve Kornacki surprised the “Meet The Press” host with the new numbers.
"At the bottom, she wrote ‘I love you.'"
Donald Trump said he won’t confirm a running mate for ‘a while’