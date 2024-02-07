🔴Live: Blinken arrives in Israel for talks on truce deal

Reuters

JUBA (Reuters) -About 40 people, many of them civilians, have been killed in violence in a disputed area on South Sudan's border with Sudan over the weekend, a government official said on Monday. Frequent clashes have taken place in Abyei region between rival factions of the Dinka ethnic group because of a dispute over the location of an administrative boundary where significant tax revenue is collected from cross-border trade. Abyei is an oil-rich area that is jointly administered by South Sudan and Sudan, which have both staked claims to it.