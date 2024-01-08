🔴 Live: Blinken due in Israel for tough talks on Gaza as fears of regional conflict surge

Top US diplomat Antony Blinken was due in Israel on Monday for difficult talks on the war in Gaza as fears grow that the conflict could engulf the wider region. Speaking in Qatar on Sunday, Blinken said that Palestinians displaced by the now four-month-old war must be allowed to "return home", while warning that the violence could "easily metastasize" into a regional conflict.

Over the weekend, residents reported intense gun battles in the southern Gaza town of Khan Younis and in central districts of the densely populated enclave. Israeli strikes on houses in Khan Younis killed 50 people, health officials in the hospital there said on Sunday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is headed to the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Israel. On Sunday, he said he would tell Israeli officials that it is imperative they do more to prevent civilian casualties in Gaza and that Palestinian civilians must be allowed to return home and not be pressed to leave Gaza.

