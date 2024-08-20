🔴 Live: Blinken heads to Egypt in shuttle diplomacy push for Gaza truce
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken travels to Egypt on Tuesday for talks on a Gaza ceasefire after a first stop in Israel, where he said Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu had accepted a US "bridging proposal" for a deal. Blinken has urged Hamas to accept the deal. Follow FRANCE 24's live coverage of the Israel-Hamas war.
Summary:
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads to Egypt on Tuesday. After Cairo, he is set to travel to Qatar on his latest bid to secure a Gaza truce deal.
An Israeli community announced on Tuesday the death of hostage Avraham Munder in the Gaza Strip, saying he was "physically and mentally tortured" in captivity.
At least 40,139 Palestinians have been killed and 92,743 wounded in Israel's war in Gaza, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave. The Hamas-led October 7 attacks resulted in the deaths of more than 1,190 people, mostly civilians, according to official Israeli figures. Some 250 people were taken hostage, with about 120 remaining in Gaza. Many have been declared dead by Israeli authorities.