🔴 Live: Blinken heads to Israel as risks of regional conflict grow

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will leave Thursday on his fourth crisis trip to the Middle East, an official said, as fears mount that the Israel-Hamas conflict will spiral into a regional war. The top US diplomat will leave Thursday evening from Washington on a trip that will include Israel, the US official said Wednesday on condition of anonymity. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war.
Hezbollah head Hassan Nasrallah on Wednesday warned that his group would "fight without restraint" if Israel wages war on Lebanon. Nasrallah's address came a day after Hamas deputy Saleh al-Arouri was assassinated in a surgical strike in a Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut.
The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on Wednesday called for restraint and urged "all parties to cease their fire" after the killing of Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri in a Beirut suburb on Tuesday evening.
A local Hezbollah official and three other members of the Iran-aligned group were killed late on Wednesday in an Israeli strike on southern Lebanon, two security sources told Reuters.
