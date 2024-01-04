Advertisement

🔴 Live: Blinken heads to Israel as risks of regional conflict grow

FRANCE 24
·1 min read

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will leave Thursday on his fourth crisis trip to the Middle East, an official said, as fears mount that the Israel-Hamas conflict will spiral into a regional war. The top US diplomat will leave Thursday evening from Washington on a trip that will include Israel, the US official said Wednesday on condition of anonymity. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war.

