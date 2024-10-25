Live: Blinken to meet Lebanese PM in London, says US official

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a joint press conference with Qatar's Foreign Minister in Doha on October 24, 2024.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to meet Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati in London on Friday to discuss the ongoing war between Israel and Lebanon. Follow our live blog for the latest developments on the war in the Middle East.

Yesterday's key developments:

