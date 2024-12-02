Live: Britain pledges more aid for Gaza ahead of Cairo summit

FRANCE 24
·1 min read
A girl feeds her baby sister bread mixed with water at a camp for displaced Palestinians in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, December 1, 2024.

Britain will provide an additional 19 million pounds ($24 million) in humanitarian aid to Gaza, the government said Monday, ahead of a conference in Cairo set to address increasingly desperate humanitarian needs in the Palestinian enclave ahead of winter. Read our live blog to follow the latest developments.

Yesterday's key developments:

  • Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi landed in Ankara late Sunday just hours after holding top-level talks in Damascus over a shock offensive by Syrian rebels, Turkish media said.

  • Israel's military said it fired on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon over the past 24 hours, days into a fragile ceasefire with the Iran-backed Islamist group.

  • Israel has no excuse for hampering the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, a top German diplomat said ahead of an aid conference in Cairo next week.

  • US president-elect Donald Trump named Lebanese-American businessman Massad Boulos as his senior advisor on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs, the latest family member to be appointed to a key position.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP, and Reuters)


Read more on FRANCE 24 English

Read also:
UN stops aid delivery through key Gaza crossing over safety fears
Israeli military imposes restrictions on nighttime movement in south Lebanon
Ceasefire deal between Israel, Hezbollah ‘close’, US says

Latest Stories

  • Biden pardons his son Hunter despite previous pledges not to

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has pardoned his son, Hunter, sparing the younger Biden a possible prison sentence for federal felony gun and tax convictions and reversing his past promises not to use the extraordinary powers of the presidency for the benefit of his family members.

  • Trump threatens 100% tariff on the BRIC bloc of nations if they act to undermine US dollar

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday threatened 100% tariffs against a bloc of nine nations if they act to undermine the U.S. dollar.

  • Trump Taps Another Daughter’s Father-in-Law for Key Role

    President-elect Donald Trump has opted to keep it in the family again with some of his latest administrative picks-- this time, with the senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs. Trump has appointed Lebanon billionaire Massad Boulos to take on the role. His son, Michael, is married to Tiffany Trump, the president’s youngest daughter. “Massad is an accomplished lawyer and a highly respected leader in the business world, with extensive experience on the International scene,“ Trump wrote o

  • Pelosi Secretly Orchestrating Another Attempted Shake-Up of Dem Leadership

    Months after running an internal pressure campaign that nudged President Joe Biden out of the 2024 election, former House Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is plotting another ouster within the Democratic Party. The representative for California’s 11th congressional district—who stepped down as Leader of the House Democratic Caucus last year after two decades—is targeting the top member of her party on the Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), the New York Times reported. Pelosi is among a gro

  • Trump taps Kash Patel for FBI director, an ally who would aid in his effort to upend law enforcement

    President-elect Donald Trump says he will nominate Kash Patel to serve as FBI director, turning to a fierce ally to upend America’s premier law enforcement agency and rid the government of perceived “conspirators.” It’s the latest bombshell Trump has thrown at the Washington establishment and a test for how far Senate Republicans will go in confirming his nominees. The selection is in keeping with Trump's view that the government's law enforcement and intelligence agencies require a radical transformation and his stated desire for retribution against supposed adversaries.

  • CNN Host Laughs in GOP Rep’s Face Over Promises to ‘Compromise’

    A CNN host laughed on Sunday after a Republican lawmaker suggested his traditionally fractious party was capable of political compromise within the House of Representatives. In her guest-hosting stint on State of the Union, CNN host Kasie Hunt asked Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) what he thinks his party should do with its razor-thin majority, 218-217 majority in the House come next year. The margin—due in part to President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet choices, and one that will likely grow after speci

  • National security advisor Jake Sullivan says Biden told him to oversee a 'massive surge' of weapons deliveries to Ukraine before his term ends

    National security advisor Jake Sullivan said President Biden was doing what he could to "strengthen" the position of Ukraine before he leaves office.

  • Canada's Trudeau says he had an 'excellent conversation' with Trump in Florida after tariffs threat

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday he had an “excellent conversation” with Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club after the president-elect's threat to impose significant tariffs on two of America’s leading trade partners raised alarms in Ottawa and Mexico City.

  • Joe Biden Sends Parting Shot at GOP in Bombshell Pardon for Son Hunter

    President Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter, on Sunday just days before he was scheduled to be sentenced in separate federal gun and tax cases—marking an about face for the lame-duck president. “From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted,” Biden said in a statement. The president accused his “political opponents in Congress” of pursuing the pr

  • U.S. tariff issue will be 'a climbdown for Justin Trudeau', says Alberta Premier

    In light of Donald Trump's 25 per cent tariff slap, Mercedes Stephenson went to a province that would be one of the hardest hit. In a sit-down interview with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, she told The West Block host her plans to work with the incoming American administration and if that includes Ottawa.

  • Protests in Georgia spread as PM defies US condemnation

    Protesters rallied in Georgia’s capital for a fourth straight night on Sunday and there were signs that opposition was spreading across the country to the government’s decision to suspend talks on joining the European Union.

  • Here's how the Trump family spends their billions, from a $11 million beachfront estate in St. Martin to a $13 million fleet of private aircraft

    President-elect Donald Trump, who won a second term in the White House, has a net worth of $5.6 billion, according to a November 2024 Forbes estimate.

  • Poilievre calls for asylum seeker cap, border plan as U.S. tariff threat looms

    OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has demanded the federal government present a plan before Parliament to beef up border security as U.S. president-elect Donald Trump threatens to impose stiff tariffs on Canada.

  • Ellen DeGeneres’s England home floods weeks after her move to the UK following Donald Trump’s victory

    The flood was caused following the aftermath of Storm Bert

  • Zelenskyy says NATO offer for Ukraine-controlled territory could end 'hot stage' of war

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An offer of NATO membership to territory under Kyiv’s control would end “the hot stage of the war” in Ukraine, but any proposal to join the military alliance should be extended to all parts of the country that fall under internationally recognized borders, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a broadcast interview.

  • Philippines' Marcos says presence of Russian submarine 'very worrisome'

    MANILA (Reuters) -President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Monday the presence of a Russian attack submarine in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the South China Sea was "very worrisome". A Russian Kilo-class submarine was sighted 80 nautical miles off the western province of Occidental Mindoro on Nov. 28, Navy spokesperson Roy Vincent Trinidad said in a statement on Monday, confirming a report by the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper.

  • Why Kash Patel May Be Trump’s Scariest Pick Yet

    Trump’s pick for FBI director has pledged to go after the president-elect’s enemies in the “Deep State” and the media

  • Why China faces a 'dilemma' as North Korea's Kim vows steadfast support for Russia

    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has vowed to "invariably support" Russia's war in Ukraine, weeks after reportedly sending thousands of troops to fight for Russia. Observers said North Korea's deepening military ties with Russia might leave China in a bind, with tensions on the Korean peninsula at the "most dangerous" point in more than 70 years. According to North Korean state media, Kim pledged to expand cooperation in all areas including military affairs during a "friendly and trustworthy" mee

  • How A Recent Supreme Court Decision May Have Already Hamstrung RFK Jr.'s Big Plans

    Can liberals stop worrying and love the end of "Chevron deference"?

  • Viral ‘Trump Dance’ Flash Mob Takes Over NYC’s MAGA Borough

    Around 200 of President-elect Donald Trump’s Staten Island supporters took a break from Black Friday shopping to bust some moves. In social media clips circulating on X, attendees of a “Trump dance” flash mob can be seen happily mouthing along to the Village People’s “Y.M.C.A.” while mimicking Trump’s signature closed-fist shimmy. The song and the dance became a staple at Trump’s presidential campaign rallies and have since “taken on a life of itself” following his sweeping win, said Staten Isla