Live: Britain pledges more aid for Gaza ahead of Cairo summit
Britain will provide an additional 19 million pounds ($24 million) in humanitarian aid to Gaza, the government said Monday, ahead of a conference in Cairo set to address increasingly desperate humanitarian needs in the Palestinian enclave ahead of winter. Read our live blog to follow the latest developments.
Yesterday's key developments:
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi landed in Ankara late Sunday just hours after holding top-level talks in Damascus over a shock offensive by Syrian rebels, Turkish media said.
Israel's military said it fired on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon over the past 24 hours, days into a fragile ceasefire with the Iran-backed Islamist group.
Israel has no excuse for hampering the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, a top German diplomat said ahead of an aid conference in Cairo next week.
US president-elect Donald Trump named Lebanese-American businessman Massad Boulos as his senior advisor on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs, the latest family member to be appointed to a key position.
(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP, and Reuters)
