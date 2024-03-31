Advertisement

🔴 Live: Ceasefire talks to resume in Cairo, Egyptian media reports

FRANCE 24
·1 min read

Talks aimed at brokering a truce between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip will resume in Cairo on Sunday, Egyptian outlet Al-Qahera reported, days after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave the green light for fresh negotiations. Follow our liveblog for the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war.

Summary: