🔴Live: China condemns Gaza war as a 'disgrace for civilisation'

China condemns Gaza war as a 'disgrace for civilisation'

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday called Israel's war in Gaza a "disgrace for civilisation" and reiterated Beijing's calls for an "immediate ceasefire" as the conflict stretched into its sixth month despite efforts by mediators to reach a truce. "It is a tragedy for humankind and a disgrace for civilisation that today, in the 21st century, this humanitarian disaster cannot be stopped," he told a news conference in Beijing. Follow FRANCE 24's liveblog for all the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war.

  • At least 30,717 Palestinians have been killed and 72,156 wounded since Israel started its offensive on Gaza, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run enclave. Around 1,140 people were killed in the Hamas-led October 7 attacks and 250 people taken hostage, according to Israeli figures, with 132 still missing.

