🔴 Live: Deadly air strikes reported in Khan Younis as Israel-Hamas war enters fourth month

Reuters Videos

STORY: Mourners on Friday (January 5) wept over rows of coffins wrapped in Iranian flags as a mass funeral was held for victims of two deadly blasts in the city of Kerman.Nearly 100 people were killed at a memorial service for Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani on Wednesday (January 3).The general was assassinated in Iraq in 2020 by a U.S. drone.At the funeral service, Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi vowed revenge."Our enemies can see Iran's power and the whole world knows its strength and capabilities. Our forces will decide on the place and time to take action."Iran's interior minister has told state TV a number of suspects had been arrested.In Tehran, crowds took to the streets and chanted in honor of those lost in the bloodiest such attacks in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.Islamic State have claimed two of its members were responsible for the attack - a claim cleric Ahmad Khatami, is skeptical of.“It is true that Islamic State has made a statement taking responsibility for the attack, but the thing is, who is IS? IS has the backing of the USA.”Tehran has often accused Israel and the United States of backing anti-Iran militant groups that have carried out attacks in the past.The explosions took place amid a tense mood in the region as Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza neared the three-month mark.