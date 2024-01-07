🔴 Live: Deadly air strikes reported in Khan Younis as Israel-Hamas war enters fourth month

The latest developments from the Israel Hamas war.
Hamas is using Chinese assault rifles and automatic grenade launchers in its Gaza battles with the IDF.
STORY: Mourners on Friday (January 5) wept over rows of coffins wrapped in Iranian flags as a mass funeral was held for victims of two deadly blasts in the city of Kerman.Nearly 100 people were killed at a memorial service for Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani on Wednesday (January 3).The general was assassinated in Iraq in 2020 by a U.S. drone.At the funeral service, Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi vowed revenge."Our enemies can see Iran's power and the whole world knows its strength and capabilities. Our forces will decide on the place and time to take action."Iran's interior minister has told state TV a number of suspects had been arrested.In Tehran, crowds took to the streets and chanted in honor of those lost in the bloodiest such attacks in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.Islamic State have claimed two of its members were responsible for the attack - a claim cleric Ahmad Khatami, is skeptical of.“It is true that Islamic State has made a statement taking responsibility for the attack, but the thing is, who is IS? IS has the backing of the USA.”Tehran has often accused Israel and the United States of backing anti-Iran militant groups that have carried out attacks in the past.The explosions took place amid a tense mood in the region as Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza neared the three-month mark.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Communications intercepts collected by the United States confirmed that Islamic State’s (ISIS) Afghanistan-based branch carried out twin bombings in Iran that killed nearly 100 people, two sources familiar with the intelligence told Reuters on Friday. "The intelligence is clear-cut and indisputable," one source said. That source and a second, both of whom requested anonymity to discuss the sensitive issue, said the intelligence comprised communications intercepts, without providing further details.
Thousands of mourners attended a funeral Saturday for a Pakistani Sunni Muslim cleric gunned down in broad daylight on the outskirts of the capital, Islamabad, police and a spokesman for the cleric's organization said. The funeral of Masoodur Rehman Usmani was held a day after unidentified gunmen shot and killed him and wounded his driver in the neighborhood of Ghauri Town, according to a statement from Islamabad police. No one claimed responsibility for the attack, which is a rare occurrence in this part of Pakistan.
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has proposed a post-war plan for Gaza that would see Israel retain security control over the strip, as the government’s internal political divisions emerged publicly and international outrage grew over a push by several far-right cabinet officials to relocate Palestinians.
At least six people were killed in an apparent Israeli airstrike on a home in the southern Gaza city of Rafah overnight. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have crammed into Rafah, one of the areas where Israel has told people to seek refuge. But Israeli forces continue to strike all parts of the besieged territory. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant says several thousand Hamas fighters remain in northern Gaza, where entire neighborhoods have been blasted into rubble. Heavy fighting is als
Ukraine's military intelligence agency released video footage showing its soldiers engaging in heavy combat and striking Russian positions.
Israel has intensified its airstrikes and ground combat in central and southern Gaza. CNN’s Jeremy Diamond reports.
With only a fraction of Israelis wanting Netanyahu to stay on as prime minister after the war, that creates a troubling conflict of interest, writes Frida Ghitis.
BEIRUT (Reuters) -The head of Hezbollah said on Friday Lebanon would be "exposed" to more Israeli operations if his powerful Lebanese armed group did not respond to the killing of the deputy chief of Hamas on the outskirts of Beirut. Saleh al-Arouri was killed in a drone strike on a southern suburb of Beirut on Tuesday, in what some analysts said could also be seen as a message to Hezbollah that its strongholds were vulnerable to attack. Delivering a televised address for the second time in less than a week after nearly two months without doing so, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said the group "cannot be silent about a violation of this level."
Tensions are escalating in East Asia as North Korea fires over 200 artillery shells toward a South Korean island, prompting civilian evacuations.
that killed nearly 100 people at a memorial service for a slain military commander. The Islamic State militant group has claimed responsibilty for the attacks in Kerman, southeastern Iran, on Wednesday. Iran's intelligence ministry said in a statement security forces detained two people for providing support to the two suicide bombers in Kerman and nine others based in other parts of Iran who were suspected of links to the incident.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Saturday that Turkey is committed to playing “a positive, productive” role for postwar Gaza and prepared to use its influence in the region to prevent the Israel-Hamas conflict from broadening even more. The latest Mideast mission by America's top diplomat opened with talks in Turkey and Greece before shifting to the region for “not necessarily easy conversations” with allies and partners about what they are willing to do “to build durable peace and security.” Blinken’s fourth visit in three months comes as developments in Lebanon, northern Israel, the Red Sea and Iraq have put intense strains on what had been a modestly successful U.S. push to prevent a regional conflagration since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, and as international criticism of Israel’s military operation mounts.
Muslim technology workers are afraid to speak out over the Israel-Gaza conflict amid fears it could harm their careers, the boss of OpenAI has claimed.
Germany warned against an Israeli occupation of Gaza as it called for more humanitarian pauses in the war on Friday.
Israeli commandos have been filmed fighting what they describe as Hamas terrorists in a school in southern Gaza.
As Israel increases its aggression towards Lebanon, officials tell HuffPost Biden isn't doing enough to quell tensions and prevent conflict involving the U.S.
Three months into the Gaza war, the militants are "without commanders" in the area, the IDF say.
