🔴 Live: Diplomatic efforts to broker Israel-Hamas ceasefire continue

Associated Press

It took 10 years and three rounds of in vitro fertilization for Rania Abu Anza to become pregnant, and only seconds for her to lose her five-month-old twins, a boy and a girl. An Israeli strike hit the home of her extended family in the southern Gaza city of Rafah late Saturday, killing her children, her husband and 11 other relatives and leaving another nine missing under the rubble, according to survivors and local health officials. “I screamed for my children and my husband,” she said Sunday, as she sobbed and cradled a baby's blanket to her chest.