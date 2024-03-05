🔴 Live: Diplomatic efforts to broker Israel-Hamas ceasefire continue
International mediators and Hamas delegates were in Cairo Tuesday for talks to try to secure a pause in the war in Gaza ahead of the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Envoys from the Palestinian militant group and the United States were expected to meet with Qatari and Egyptian mediators for a third day of negotiations. Israeli delegates have so far stayed away from the talks, despite growing diplomatic pressure for a truce before Ramadan early next week. Follow our liveblog for the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war.
The UN envoy focusing on sexual violence in conflict said in a new report Monday that there are “reasonable grounds” to believe Hamas committed rape, “sexualised torture”, and other cruel and inhumane treatment of women during its surprise attack in southern Israel on October 7.
US Vice President Kamala Harris expressed “deep concern” over the situation in Gaza during talks on Monday with Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz at the White House, her office said.
At least 30,534 people have been killed and 71,980 wounded in Israeli strikes, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, since the start of the war. Around 1,140 people were killed in the Hamas-led October 7 attacks and 250 people taken hostage, according to Israeli figures, with 132 still missing.
