Live: Displaced Palestinians start returning to northern Gaza
Israel on Monday began allowing Palestinians to return to the heavily destroyed north of the Gaza Strip for the first time since the early weeks of the 15-month war with Hamas, in accordance with a fragile ceasefire. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments.
(With AFP, AP and Reuters)
Read more on FRANCE 24 English
Read also:
Trump floats plan to 'just clean out' Gaza and resettle Palestinians in Jordan and Egypt
Jordan and Egypt reject Trump’s plan to displace Palestinians from Gaza