Live export ship returns to Western Australia with 15,000 livestock after regulator blocks voyage to Jordan

Sheep on board the MV Bahijah in Fremantle on 2 February. Its owners have been refused permission to take the vessel to Jordan. Photograph: AP

The controversial live export industry has been dealt a blow after the federal government denied an application to re-export more than 15,000 sheep and cattle stranded off the coast of Western Australia.

The Israeli-owned MV Bahijah was ordered by government officials on 20 January to return to Western Australia 15-days into a live export voyage to Jordan because of fears about attacks on shipping in the Red Sea by Houthi rebels.

With the animals held off the coast for a week, the live export company Bassem-Dabbah has been vying for approval to return to the Middle East on a 33-day voyage around southern Africa.

But the federal Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry issued a statement at 5pm on Monday stating that it was not satisfied that the requirements of the export control act would be met.

The department said it was unable to be sure that “the arrangements for the transport of the livestock to their final overseas destination are appropriate to ensure their health and welfare”.

“The next steps for the livestock onboard the vessel are commercial decisions for the exporter to make,” the statement said.

The livestock have already been on the ship for a month, including during a heatwave.

The new proposed route, which would avoid the conflict-stricken Red Sea, would have turned a 17-day journey into a passage of well over two months – making it the third-longest live export voyage in Australian history.

The saga had attracted the ire of animal welfare groups who warned the trip would be cruel.

Despite the future for the animals remaining in doubt, specialist veterinarian and spokeswoman for Vets Against Live Export, Sue Foster, said she was delighted with the outcome.

“This is the best possible outcome for these animals,” Foster said. “The most likely outcome now will be that the animals will go off to slaughter in Australia.

“They will be held under the Australian Animal Welfare Act, they won’t be overseas where there are no animal welfare rules and they won’t have that terrible voyage.

“It’s the best news ever.”

Foster said that there was a chance that exporters could find another way to export the animals.

While there are media reports that some of the animals have died, the agriculture department did not respond to questions on the issue.

In a statement on Sunday, the department’s secretary Adam Fennessy said it was a complex situation where export legislation, biosecurity requirements and animal welfare had to be balanced.

The unfolding drama comes as a larger live export ship carrying 60,000 sheep, the Jawan, was given the green light to make the same perilous Red Sea journey from Fremantle Port.

It departed from an adjacent berth to the Bahijah last Thursday.

Before the announcement, John Hassell, president of the lobby group WA Farmers, said the department was taking an “appalling” amount to process re-exporting Bahijah livestock.

“They have had 14 days to make a decision about the best course of action and it is complete indecision by them,” Hassell said.

He said the Jawan was less likely to be targeted because it was destined for a Muslim market.

Since Houthis began attacking shipping in November in solidarity with Hamas in its fight against Israel, a cargo vessel crew has been held by its commandos in Yemen and more than 29 ships have been attacked in the area.

The Jawan was approved to sail with a contingency plan not to enter the Red Sea unless approved by the department 72 hours prior.

Before the 2019 federal election, Labor promised to phase out live export.

An independent panel report has yet to be released on how and when that could happen, despite being submitted months ago.

Prime minister Anthony Albanese referred questions about the delay in ending Australian live export or concerns about the welfare of the animals onboard the Bahijah to his department.

The regulator said that it would publish more about its decision “as soon as practicable” .