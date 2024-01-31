🔴 Live: Fighting rages in Gaza, Hamas studying new truce proposal

Reuters

(Reuters) -Hotelier Robert Bigelow told Reuters on Tuesday he gave Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump $1 million for his legal fees and agreed to donate another $20 million to a pro-Trump outside group for campaign purposes. The commitments, which have not been previously reported, show some big money is coalescing around Trump, the runaway frontrunner to clinch the Republican presidential nomination to face Democrat Joe Biden in the November general election. Bigelow's donations also highlight the unusual role some political donors are playing as Trump faces four pending criminal cases this year.