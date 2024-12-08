Would you live in a former Victorian reservoir? For £1.25m you can

Estate agents love to bandy around the word ‘unique’ when it comes a property, but The Old Reservoir near Wharfedale in The Pennines really does deserve that description.

The spacious three-bedroom home was once a reservoir, storing and supplying water to villages in the local area. Its Victorian builders would be gobsmacked by what it has become: a modern, open-plan house that looks different to any you’ll see anywhere in the UK.

Entirely arranged over a single level, and stretching to 2,163 square feet, this unique home has literally been built into the side of a hill.

(Carter Jonas)

Among The Old Reservoir’s original features are its enormous arched windows and doors, which are mirrored by an internal arched atrium that surrounds the living room. Made from exposed masonry stone, this is a nod to the building’s previous function, but also blends in perfectly with the modern neutral colour palette.

The challenge of this house was always going to be providing enough natural light so, to allow this to stream into the centre of the building, the architects have constructed an enormous rooflight that bathes the living room and the rooms off it with sunlight.

There are also smaller, additional skylights in the bedrooms.

(Carter Jonas)

The works have only recently been carried out by the present owners and the luxurious interiors are a major selling point.

The decor has been designed by the award-winning Faye Robinson Interiors, who seamlessly combine the structure and characteristics of the original Victorian reservoir with what is required from a contemporary home.

The kitchen has sleek units, an island with integrated breakfast bar, and two built-in ovens. There is also space for a sizeable dining table, which looks into the living room.

(Carter Jonas)

The bathrooms are contemporary with walk-showers, his ‘n’ hers basins, slick lighting and marble details. In addition, every attempt has been made to make the property eco-friendly and its underfloor heating is powered by an air source heat pump, helping give it an EPC rating of C.

Outside is equally as impressive.

There are two separate driveways, a single garage and a courtyard parking area. As you approach the house, you’re greeted by an enormous terrace, the centrepiece of which is the reservoir’s original water pump.

(Carter Jonas)

The gardens are landscaped with newly planted woodland areas and there are an additional two terraces and stone patio areas, so you can follow the sun as it moves around the house throughout the day.

One of the terraces even has a hot tub if you fancy a quick soak at sunset.

“Offering some 2,163 sq. ft of living accommodation including, three bedrooms, garage and private landscaped gardens and woodland, The Old Reservoir provides the opportunity to live somewhere truly unique,” says Simon Wright, Partner at Carter Jonas Harrogate.

(Carter Jonas)

“Dating back to the Victorian era, the property has been meticulously converted and restored for the discerning purchaser. Interior designed by Faye Robinson Interiors, the property combines original period features with modern living and occupies one of the most sought-after residential locations in the area.”

The Old Reservoir will give its lucky new owners seclusion and surrounding open countryside, while only being one mile from Burley, a pretty and sought-after village that’s equidistant between Ilkley and Otley.

Burley is well connected with a station that has regular trains to both Leeds and Bradford. From Leeds, you can get to London’s Kings Cross within 3 hours. The Old Reservoir is currently on the market with Carter Jones Harrogate for £1.25m.

(Carter Jonas)

For more information head here.