Live: Freed Thai hostages return to Bangkok after captivity in Gaza

Egypt said on Friday it had been in contact with Arab partners including Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to firm up the region's rejection of any displacement of Palestinians after U.S. President Donald Trump said they should go from Gaza. Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty had been in communication with counterparts from 11 nations, a statement said. Those had emphasised "the constants of the Arab position on the Palestinian cause, rejecting any measures aimed at displacing the Palestinian people from their land, or encouraging their transfer to other countries outside the Palestinian territories," it said.