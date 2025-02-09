Live: Freed Thai hostages return to Bangkok after captivity in Gaza

A Thai hostage who was freed by Hamas arrives at Suvarnabhumi International Airport near Bangkok February 9, 2025.

Five Thai workers released after being held hostage by Hamas for more than a year in Gaza arrived home on Sunday, reuniting with their tearful families at Bangkok's main international airport. Follow our live coverage of the latest developments in the Middle East.

  • Five Thai nationals held captive by Hamas in Gaza for over a year returned to Thailand on Sunday.

  • Hamas on Saturday released three hostages in exhange for Israel's release of 183 Palestinian prisoners under the terms of a Gaza ceasefire deal.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

Yesterday's Developments

  • Hamas on Saturday released three hostages, all Israeli civilian men, under the terms of a Gaza ceasefire deal. The hostages are: Eli Sharabi, 52; Ohad Ben Ami, 56; and Or Levy, 34.

  • The 183 Palestinian prisoners to be released by Israel include 18 people serving life sentences for committing deadly attacks, 54 serving long-term sentences and 111 Palestinians from Gaza who were detained after the October 7 attack.


