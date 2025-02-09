Live: Freed Thai hostages return to Bangkok after captivity in Gaza
Five Thai workers released after being held hostage by Hamas for more than a year in Gaza arrived home on Sunday, reuniting with their tearful families at Bangkok's main international airport. Follow our live coverage of the latest developments in the Middle East.
Five Thai nationals held captive by Hamas in Gaza for over a year returned to Thailand on Sunday.
Hamas on Saturday released three hostages in exhange for Israel's release of 183 Palestinian prisoners under the terms of a Gaza ceasefire deal.
Yesterday's Developments
Hamas on Saturday released three hostages, all Israeli civilian men, under the terms of a Gaza ceasefire deal. The hostages are: Eli Sharabi, 52; Ohad Ben Ami, 56; and Or Levy, 34.
The 183 Palestinian prisoners to be released by Israel include 18 people serving life sentences for committing deadly attacks, 54 serving long-term sentences and 111 Palestinians from Gaza who were detained after the October 7 attack.
