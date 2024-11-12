French FM Barrot speaks exclusively to FRANCE 24 and RFI
In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24 and RFI, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot discusses France's diplomatic tensions with Israel, European trade policy in the wake of Donald Trump's re-election and support for Ukraine. Watch the full interview live.
