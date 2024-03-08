🔴 Live: Gaza ceasefire talks show no sign of progress

Hamas on Thursday left Gaza ceasefire talks in Cairo where there was no sign of progress just days before the start of Ramadan, while the US said the onus was on the Palestinian militant group to strike a deal on Israeli hostages. Israel and Hamas blamed each other for the lack of agreement after four days of talks mediated by Qatar and Egypt about a 40-day ceasefire amid fears violence could escalate during the Muslim fasting month. Follow FRANCE 24's liveblog for all the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war.

Summary: