🔴 Live: Gaza ceasefire talks show no sign of progress
Hamas on Thursday left Gaza ceasefire talks in Cairo where there was no sign of progress just days before the start of Ramadan, while the US said the onus was on the Palestinian militant group to strike a deal on Israeli hostages. Israel and Hamas blamed each other for the lack of agreement after four days of talks mediated by Qatar and Egypt about a 40-day ceasefire amid fears violence could escalate during the Muslim fasting month. Follow FRANCE 24's liveblog for all the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war.
Summary:
US President Joe Biden warned Israel that it cannot use aid as a "bargaining chip" as he issued a call for an immediate, temporary ceasefire with Hamas in the bloody Gaza war.
Hamas said that negotiations over a cease-fire in Gaza and the release of more Israeli hostages will resume next week, dimming hopes that mediators could broker a truce before the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
A Hamas official, Mahmoud Mardawi, said that the fate of negotiations now depended on Washington. “It is now in Washington’s hands whether it wants to pressure (Israeli premier Benjamin) Netanyahu and his government to reach an agreement,” Mardawi said.
President Joe Biden will tell Congress on Thursday that he has ordered the US military to set up a port in Gaza to get more humanitarian aid into the beleaguered territory by sea, senior US officials said.
(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP, Reuters)
Read more on FRANCE 24 English
Read also:
Biden orders US military to establish port in Gaza for aid, say US officials
Several killed in Houthi missile attack on ship in Red Sea
Blinken urges Hamas to accept 'immediate ceasefire' with Israel