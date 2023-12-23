🔴 Live: Gaza hopes for an increase in humanitarian aid after UN Security Council vote

Israeli strikes and ground fighting continued on Saturday in the Gaza Strip, where a population threatened by famine is hoping for an increase in humanitarian aid after the UN Security Council adopted a resolution to this effort on Friday. Read our live blog for the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

Israeli officials say 1,139 were killed in the Hamas-led October 7 attacks in southern Israel, among them 695 Israeli civilians, including 36 children. More than 20,000 people have been killed in Israel's ensuing assault on the Gaza Strip, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave.

