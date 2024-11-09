Live: Gaza rescuers say women and children among 14 killed in Israeli strikes
Israeli air strikes overnight hit a school and tents housing displaced people in Gaza, killing at least 14 people, including women and children, Gaza's civil defence agency said Saturday. Syrian state media earlier reported that several soldiers were injured in an Israeli air attack near Aleppo. Read our live blog for the latest on the war in the Middle East.
Yesterday's key developments:
The UN on Friday condemned the staggering number of civilians killed in Israel's war in Gaza, with women and children comprising nearly 70 percent of the thousands of fatalities it had managed to verify.
The Israeli military said it was planning to reopen the Kissufim crossing into central Gaza to increase the flow of aid into the southern end of the Gaza Strip as hunger experts warned that famine was likely imminent in the enclave's north.
Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas expressed readiness to work towards a "just and comprehensive peace" in Gaza during a phone call with US President-elect Donald Trump, his office said.
