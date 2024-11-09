Live: Gaza rescuers say women and children among 14 killed in Israeli strikes

FRANCE 24
·1 min read
Palestinian women mourn loved ones killed in an Israeli strike in Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza, on November 9, 2024.

Israeli air strikes overnight hit a school and tents housing displaced people in Gaza, killing at least 14 people, including women and children, Gaza's civil defence agency said Saturday. Syrian state media earlier reported that several soldiers were injured in an Israeli air attack near Aleppo. Read our live blog for the latest on the war in the Middle East.

Yesterday's key developments:

