🔴 Live: Gaza talks 'may be the last opportunity' for Israel-Hamas truce, Blinken says
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who arrived in Israel on Sunday on a latest diplomatic push for a Gaza truce, said on Monday that ongoing negotiations were at a "decisive moment". This marks Blinken's ninth trip to the Middle East since the Israeli offensive began in the wake of Hamas's October 7 attack. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments.
Speaking before his meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it was a "decisive moment" in Gaza ceasefire talks, describing the latest diplomatic push by Washington to strike a deal between Israel and Hamas as "probably the best, maybe the last opportunity" to also get the hostages home.
The UN on Monday denounced the "unacceptable" level of violence becoming commonplace against humanitarian workers, a record 280 of whom were killed worldwide in 2023, with the Gaza war fueling potentially higher numbers this year.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived Sunday in Israel in a bid to advance Gaza ceasefire negotiations. It is his ninth trip to the Middle East since the Israeli offensive began.
