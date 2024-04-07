🔴 Live: Gaza war enters seventh month as US, Israeli, Hamas truce negotiators expected in Cairo
The war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas entered its seventh month on Sunday as US, Israeli and Hamas negotiators were expected to join Egyptian mediators in Cairo in a renewed push for a ceasefire and hostage release deal. Read our live blog for the latest updates in the Israel-Hamas war.
A Hamas delegation headed by the group’s deputy chief in Gaza, Khalil Al-Hayya, is expected in Cairo on Sunday for ceasefire talks.
The Israeli military’s killing of seven aid workers in Gaza has triggered unprecedented criticism from European leaders, who are stepping up calls for a ceasefire and in some cases halting arms sales to Israel as the war’s toll mounts.
At least 33,137 Palestinians have been killed and 75,815 wounded since Israel began its offensive on Gaza, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave. Around 1,170 people were killed in the Hamas-led October 7 attacks and 250 people taken hostage, according to Israeli figures, with 132 still missing.
President Isaac Herzog, whose post is largely ceremonial, said on Saturday that Israel was approaching the half-year mark in a “bloody and difficult war.”
