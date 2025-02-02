USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Grammys 2025 red carpet live updates: See all the best looks

Jay Stahl, USA TODAY
Updated ·4 min read

All eyes might be watching to see if Beyoncé, the most-winning artist in Grammys history, will win her first album of the year for “Cowboy Carter.”

But our interst is somewhere other than the trophies in more than 90 categories that the Recording Industry will award tonight. Yes, we want to see who brings home all the trophies. But let's be honest, for us, the Grammys are all about the fashion. It's the one award show where celebrities have some fun, even more so than the Golden Globes.

This year, we're hoping that everyone doesn't go too demure or safe after the LA wildfires (though the blue pin was a nice touch.) We are ready for some daring dresses, tuxedos that go beyond basic, and tbh, looks that we don't even love. A fashion risk and miss is so much better than a boring safe gown.

This is the show that brought us Jennifer Lopez in her tropical, plunging Versace, Lizzo's 2023 orange Dolce & Gabbana ensemble with a cape, Phoebe Bridgers in a sheer Thom Browne dress studded with pearls and crystals to create a 3-D skeleton silhouette in 2021, and Lil Nas X in an all-hot pink Versace look in 2020.

Watch with our USA TODAY red-carpet crew, where Jay Stahl is wearing a velvet tuxedo with a twist, including an amazing handmade feather brooch from Spanish designer Emmine Collective. He is joined by Ralphie Aversa and Caché McClay . USA TODAY Music Critic Melissa Ruggieri will bring you the latest news and KiMi Robinson and Bryan West will share all the fun we see inside the show.

Grammys 2025: See music's biggest stars rock the red carpet

Sabrina Carpenter goes Hollywood glam with a modern twist

Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter

The queen of the stiletto wore a look that wasn't short and sweet, but definitely sweet. The pastel look gave old Hollywood with the feathers and her hair, yet she made it modern.

St. Vincent's from the archives look

Love all the looks from the archives this year. St. Vincent looked glam in an Armani capsule piece from 1991. She showed up just two days after she performed with the Nirvana reunion at FireAid.

St. Vincent
St. Vincent

Ye and the NSFW or USA TODAY's Bianca Censori look

Bianca Censori and Kanye West
Bianca Censori and Kanye West

There's a reason we'll only show you this photo. Censori's dress was sheer. And it showed way too much for us here at USA TODAY. Please enjoy her coat.

Our Midwest Princess Chappell Roan

All eyes were on Chappell Roan with her Gaultier 2003 look from the archives. She went with her performance look with thick white makeup.

Can we have a moment of appreciation for the eye makeup?

US singer-songwriter Chappell Roan arrives for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
US singer-songwriter Chappell Roan arrives for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
Chappell Roan arrives at the 2025 Grammys where she's nominated for six awards including best new artist.
Chappell Roan arrives at the 2025 Grammys where she's nominated for six awards including best new artist.

The blue pin showing support for the LA wild fire relief

Our own Aversa, Ralphie notesthat there's a blue pin for wildfire relief efforts happening on the red carpet. As soon as we get a good photo, we'll share here!

We asked for risk taking, we got it

Sierra ferrell
Sierra ferrell

Sierra Ferrell pretty much swept the American Roots category of the Grammys. We're not sure what to make of this look, except to say, it's not boring!

Gayle King turns heads in a chocolate velvet

Gayle King
Gayle King

Has an event started if Gayle King isn't seated? The CBS journalist looked stunning in a chocolate suit. We hope to look so good at 70.

Robert Trujillo of Metallica and a good father-son moment

Ty Trujillo, left, and Robert Trujillo
Ty Trujillo, left, and Robert Trujillo

We love a good father son moment on a red carpet. And if your dad is in Metallica, we expect nothing more than a cool T-shirt under a jacket. Love the number of artists who brought one of their kids with them!

Willow Smith and Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith and Willow Smith
Jaden Smith and Willow Smith

Jaden Smith is the house, or castle.

And let's say this: We would rather a fashion risk than a fashion blah.

Kacey Musgraves brings a golden hour to the carpet

Kacey Musgraves
Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves gave off golden hour in this skirt. Love the simple tank with a belt pulling it all together.

Best dressed at the 2024 Grammys

Miley Cyrus performs ‘Flowers’ after winning her first Grammy.
Miley Cyrus performs ‘Flowers’ after winning her first Grammy.

Of course before we watch this year's red carpet, we need to look back to our favorite Grammy looks from last year. We loved Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa and Coco Jones.

Embedded content: https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/celebrities/2024/02/04/grammy-awards-best-dressed-red-carpet/72474762007/

How to watch the Grammys red carpet

USA TODAY reporter Jay Stahl at the 2025 Grammys.
USA TODAY reporter Jay Stahl at the 2025 Grammys.

Grammy Awards live Sabrina Carpenter, 'Brat,' DEI win early

USA TODAY will offer red carpet coverage on Grammys day with reporter Jay Stahl.

Grammy Awards Wildest looks through the years

E! News will be host "E! Live From the Red Carpet," which can be watched on cable television or through live streaming provider FuboTV.

The Recording Academy will offer exclusive Grammys content, including interviews and red-carpet arrivals that will be live-streamed by the Recording Academy at live.GRAMMY.com.

The award ceremony will air live on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+ from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. ET.

Paramount+ subscribers with the SHOWTIME add-on can also stream the 2025 Grammys live as it airs on CBS while Paramount+ Essential subscribers will be able to stream it the day after it airs.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Grammys red carpet live: See the best fashion and style

