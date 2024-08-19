Live guest: Lifting spirits of homeless kids

CBC

A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 410 on Saturday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.In a news release issued Sunday, police say the collision happened at around 6:11 p.m. on Highway 410 southbound, north of Highway 401 westbound, in Mississauga.OPP said a driver in a sedan was traveling south on the highway when the vehicle rolled into a ditch, by the ramp to Highway 401.Multiple people helped police remove the driver from the vehicle and perform life-saving measures, the