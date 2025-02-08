Live: Hamas, Israel set for fifth prisoner-hostage swap under Gaza truce deal

FRANCE 24
·1 min read
File picture of freed Palestinian prisoners arriving in the Gaza Strip under a ceasefire deal taken in Khan Younis, February 1, 2025.

Hamas on Saturday is expected to release a fifth batch of hostages held in Gaza since October 2023 in exchange for Israel’s release of Palestinian detainees under the first phase of a fragile ceasefire deal. It comes as US President Donald Trump’s proposal to displace Gazans raised doubts over the future of the multiphase deal. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments on the Middle East.

  • Hamas and Israel are expected to conduct a fifth exchange of hostages and prisoners under the first phase of a three-phased Gaza ceasefire deal.

  • Hamas-led militants are set to free three more hostages, all Israeli civilian men, on Saturday. The hostages to be released are: Eli Sharabi, 52; Ohad Ben Ami, 56; and Or Levy, 34.

  • The 183 Palestinian prisoners to be released by Israel include 18 people serving life sentences for committing deadly attacks, 54 serving long-term sentences and 111 Palestinians from Gaza who were detained after the October 7 attack.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

Yesterday's Developments

Latest Stories

  • Trudeau Caught on Hot Mic Revealing Trump’s Plans for Canada

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told business leaders that U.S. President Donald Trump’s interest in annexing Canada was a very real plan aimed at controlling the country’s vast mineral resources. Trudeau was caught on a hot mic giving his assessment of Trump’s treat to takeover America’s northern neighbor. “I suggest that not only does the Trump administration know how many critical minerals we have but that may be even why they keep talking about absorbing us and making us the 51st stat

  • Lawmaker Quits DOGE Caucus Live On TV With ‘Dynamite’ Slam Of Elon Musk

    Democratic Rep. Val Hoyle condemned Donald Trump's billionaire buddy with an explosive metaphor.

  • Illinois governor trolls President Trump in video announcing Lake Michigan's new name

    In a Friday video, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker seemingly throws shade at President Donald Trump, who renamed the Gulf of Mexico last month.

  • A Grocery What?!? Karoline Leavitt’s Briefing Blunder Leaves Everyone Confused

    The Trump White House press secretary's gaffe prompted two words to trend online.

  • Trump says he will announce reciprocal tariffs on many countries next week

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Donald Trump said on Friday he plans to announce reciprocal tariffs on many countries by Monday or Tuesday of next week, a major escalation of his offensive to tear up and reshape global trade relationships in the U.S.' favor. Trump did not identify which countries would be hit but suggested it would be a broad effort that could also help solve U.S. budget problems. "I'll be announcing that, next week, reciprocal trade, so that we're treated evenly with other countries," Trump said.

  • Buffy Sainte-Marie's Order of Canada terminated by Governor General

    Buffy Sainte-Marie's Order of Canada has been terminated, nearly three decades after she was appointed in 1997.The federal government's official publication posted the notice Friday evening, indicating that Governor General Mary Simon ordered the termination of Sainte-Marie's appointment on Jan. 3.The National Post first published the story.Sainte-Marie is only the ninth person to be expelled from the Order of Canada in its more than 50-year history, the Office of the Secretary to the Governor G

  • US seizes Venezuelan president's plane held in Dominican Republic during Rubio visit

    SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The Trump administration on Thursday seized a second plane belonging to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro ’s government that is currently in the Dominican Republic.

  • 37 Powerful Photos From Yesterday's Anti-Trump Protests That Will Haunt The United States Forever

    50 protests in all 50 states on one day.

  • Trump Locks Rowdy GOP Lawmakers Away: ‘Sit Here Until You Figure It Out’

    Donald Trump employed a strongman’s strong-arm tactic on Thursday when he beckoned House Republicans to the White House, shut them in a room, and said: “Sit here until you figure it out.” After nearly five hours of shouting at each other over how to legislate the president’s campaign promises, they emerged. But not exactly on the same page.

  • Musk Torches Bannon to Rekindle MAGA Civil War

    Elon Musk torched Steve Bannon Thursday, rekindling a MAGA civil war from Donald Trump’s transition period. The world’s richest man refused to stay quiet on X after he learned his podcaster foe had lightly criticized the Department of Government Efficiency’s priorities. “Bannon is a great talker, but not a great doer,” Musk wrote. “What did he get done this week? Nothing.”

  • One of Elon Musk's DOGE Kids Just Had an Explosive Screaming Tantrum

    As 20-something high school grad operatives continue to plunder the federal government on behalf of billionaire Elon Musk's so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), tempers are flying high. As the Washington Post reports, the morale at the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), which guards extremely sensitive information about federal employees, is extremely low. In one particularly eyebrow-raising incident, a young DOGE staffer threw an explosive screaming tantrum, calling senior O

  • "Don't screw with us": Canadian ministers warn Trump as tension grows with U.S.

    The tone in U.S.-Canada relations has dramatically shifted, as leaders emphasize Canada’s growing significance on the global stage. At a press conference in Toronto on Friday, Employment Minister Steven MacKinnon and Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne underscored Canada’s resilience and strength, with MacKinnon proclaiming, “This country is strong, don’t screw with us, we’ll come out ahead.”

  • Rubio: U.S. government ships have 'expectations' not to be charged at Panama Canal

    Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday said it was "absurd" that U.S. government ships are charged to use the Panama Canal after Panama denied a claim that it had agreed to allow them free traversal.

  • How the slash-and-burn tactics Musk brought to Washington backfired at Twitter

    When Elon Musk bought Twitter in 2022, he laid off thousands of employees, stopped paying rent and auctioned off coffee makers and office chairs in hopes of a big turnaround. Now the world’s richest man has brought the same slash-and-burn strategy to the federal government, and some people who experienced Musk's takeover at Twitter have a warning: Expect chaos, cuts driven by ideology as much as by cost concerns, intimidation and plenty of lawsuits. Since assuming leadership of the Department of Government Efficiency, Musk has consolidated control over large swaths of the government with President Donald Trump ’s blessing, sidelined career officials, gained access to sensitive databases and invited a constitutional clash over the limits of presidential authority.

  • People Whose Lives Have Been Upended By Donald Trump's Recent Policies Are Sharing Their Stories, And It's Bleak

    "It is heartbreaking to see ICE standing in front of hospitals and supermarkets, waiting to catch innocent migrants who are just trying to get health and food."

  • Putin's Minister Sends Blunt Message To Trump Over US-Russia Relations

    The Russian official said it was up to the White House to make the first move.

  • Another CNN Anchor Quits to Seize ‘Moment of Change’ in Media

    Anchor Amara Walker announced on Thursday that she is leaving CNN to “seize on this moment of change in our industry.” The Emmy winner and host of CNN This Morning Weekend told Deadline that she is taking “a hiatus from TV news” after more than a decade on air. Her decision follows anchor Jim Acosta’s move to leave the network after he was removed from CNN’s 10 a.m. timeslot. In Acosta’s final broadcast, he warned listeners not to fall for President Donald Trump’s “lies.”

  • Stephen Colbert Trolls Don Jr. Over The 'Pretty Dumb' Video That Got Him In Trouble

    The "Late Show" host said the son of President Donald Trump may have crossed the line in Italy.

  • John Bolton Names His 2 Issues With Trump's 'Utterly Unrealistic' Gaza Proposal

    The president's former national security adviser warned that the plan could be a "prescription" for "another Oct. 7"-like attack.

  • Exclusive-Zelenskiy says 'Let's do a deal', offering Trump mineral partnership, seeking security

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pored over a once-classified map of vast deposits of rare earths and other critical minerals during an interview with Reuters on Friday, part of a push to appeal to Donald Trump's penchant for a deal. The U.S. president, whose administration is pressing for a rapid end to Ukraine's war with Russia, said on Monday he wanted Ukraine to supply the U.S. with rare earths and other minerals in return for financially supporting its war effort. "If we are talking about a deal, then let's do a deal, we are only for it," Zelenskiy said, emphasising Ukraine's need for security guarantees from its allies as part of any settlement.