Live: Hamas, Israel set for fifth prisoner-hostage swap under Gaza truce deal
Hamas on Saturday is expected to release a fifth batch of hostages held in Gaza since October 2023 in exchange for Israel’s release of Palestinian detainees under the first phase of a fragile ceasefire deal. It comes as US President Donald Trump’s proposal to displace Gazans raised doubts over the future of the multiphase deal. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments on the Middle East.
Hamas and Israel are expected to conduct a fifth exchange of hostages and prisoners under the first phase of a three-phased Gaza ceasefire deal.
Hamas-led militants are set to free three more hostages, all Israeli civilian men, on Saturday. The hostages to be released are: Eli Sharabi, 52; Ohad Ben Ami, 56; and Or Levy, 34.
The 183 Palestinian prisoners to be released by Israel include 18 people serving life sentences for committing deadly attacks, 54 serving long-term sentences and 111 Palestinians from Gaza who were detained after the October 7 attack.
(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)