🔴 Live: Hamas leader in Egypt for hostage talks, UN Gaza vote delayed again
The Israeli military on Wednesday said it had uncovered a major Hamas command centre in the heart of Gaza City. The announcement came as Hamas’ top leader arrived in Egypt for talks aimed at brokering a temporary cease-fire and a new deal for Hamas to swap Israeli hostages for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. Follow our liveblog for the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
Summary:
The UN Security Council on Thursday will try once again to pass a resolution calling for a halt in fighting between Israel and Hamas after previous efforts to win Washington's backing fell short.
Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh is in Cairo for talks aimed at brokering a new truce, a day after Israeli President Isaac Herzog told foreign ambassadors that Israel was “ready for another humanitarian pause and additional humanitarian aid in order to enable the release of hostages”.
The Israeli military escorted Israeli reporters into Palestine Square in the heart of Gaza City to show off what it described as the centre of Hamas' tunnel network.
Israel ordered the evacuation Wednesday of large areas of Gaza's main southern city, the United Nations said.
If the liveblog does not appear on your screen, please refresh the page.
Key developments from yesterday: