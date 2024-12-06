Live: Hamas official says Gaza ceasefire talks have resumed
A Hamas official said Thursday that negotiations between Israel and the militant group have resumed after being stalled for weeks. Talks aim to end the fighting, release hostages from Gaza and free Palestinian prisoners in Israel the official said. Follow our liveblog for the latest developments in the Middle East.
Yesterday's key developments:
Qatar has resumed its role as a mediator in efforts to secure a truce in the Israel-Hamas war following a brief suspension, a source with knowledge of the talks said Thursday.
President-elect Donald Trump's incoming Middle East envoy recently visited Israel and Qatar for high-level talks on landing a ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza.
Amnesty International accused Israel of "committing genocide" against Palestinians in Gaza since the start of the war last year,
(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP, and Reuters)
