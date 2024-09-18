🔴Live: Hezbollah vows continued support for Gaza despite deadly pager blasts

Lebanon's Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas, said on Wednesday that it will continue “operations to support Gaza" after a wave of exploding pagers thought to be orchestrated by Israel targeted the group on Tuesday, killing at least nine and wounding some 2,800 across the country. Also on Wednesday, the UN General Assembly is set to vote on a draft resolution by the Palestinian Authority to formally demand that Israel end its occupation of the Palestinian territories within 12 months.