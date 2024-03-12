🔴 Live: Hunger worsens in Gaza with no end to the war in sight

Reuters

JERUSALEM/CAIRO (Reuters) -Israel was checking on Monday whether it had killed Hamas's deputy military leader in an airstrike in Gaza, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said, as prospects faded for a ceasefire to coincide with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. If his death is confirmed, Marwan Issa will be the highest-ranking official from the Islamist militant movement killed by Israel in five months of war that has pulverised the coastal enclave and killed tens of thousands of Palestinians. Issa, known as the 'Shadow Man' for his ability to stay out of sight, was one of three top Hamas leaders who planned the Oct. 7 attack on Israel that triggered the war and who are believed to have been directing Hamas's military operations since then.