Live: IAEA board passes resolution denouncing Iran's lack of transparency
Backed by Western board members including the US, UK and France, a new IAEA resolution condemns Iran's lack of transparency in cooperating with the agency, alluding to "deeply troubling" signs that Iran is developing a nuclear weapon. Follow our liveblog for the latest developments in the Middle East.
Yesterday's key developments:
The ICC issued arrest warrants for Israeli leaders Binyamin Netanyahu, Gallant and Hamas leader Deif for war crimes, crimes against humanity.
ICC arrest warrants for Israel's Netanyahu, Gallant and Hamas leader Deif are 'binding', says EU's Josep Borrell.
The US Senate rejected a bid to stop some military sales to Israel on Wednesday, hours after the US vetoed a UN resolution for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
