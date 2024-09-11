LIVE INTERVIEW: 7 News Detroit talks to MSP PIO Lt. Michael Shaw after arrests made in barricade situation

Three suspects were arrested early this morning in Detroit while police were serving a narcotics search warrant. According to Michigan State Police, MSP's Emergency Support Team was helping the County of Macomb's Enforcement team with the warrant when someone in the home being searched was seen with a gun. With the gun being seen, the scene on Greenfield Road was treated as a barricade situation. Ultimately, the three suspects were arrested, with MSP clearing the scene with a drone. As of 7:45 a.m., Greenfield Road is closed between McNichols and Florence.