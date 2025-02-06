🔴 Live: Iran rejects ‘shocking’ Trump plan to ‘forcibly displace’ Palestinians from Gaza
Iran’s foreign ministry on Thursday slammed the “shocking” plan laid out by US President Donald Trump to take over Gaza and “forcibly displace” Palestinians from the territory. The comments came after White House aides backed away from some elements of Trump’s Gaza takeover proposal. Follow our live blog to keep up with developments in the Middle East.
US President Donald Trump told White House reporters Wednesday that “everybody loves” his proposal to take over control of the Gaza Strip and own it “long term”, after he had earlier suggested that displaced Palestinians could be resettled elsewhere.
Trump made his shock announcement at a joint news conference with Israel’s Binyamin Netanyahu, who praised the US president for “thinking outside the box”.
The proposal immediately sparked global condemnation, with US allies Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Egypt rejecting the displacement of Palestinians and reiterating their calls for a two-state solution.
The Palestinian ambassador to the UN said Gaza was “part of Palestine”, while Hamas called Trump's plan “ridiculous and absurd”.
