Live: Iran's Khamenei says Hamas 'alive' despite leader Sinwar’s death
The supreme leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Saturday that Hamas was alive and will survive despite the death of its leader Yahya Sinwar in an Israeli military operation in Gaza. The Iran-backed group has vowed Friday not to release the remaining hostages in the Strip until the war with Israel ends. Follow our live blog for the latest updates.
Read more on FRANCE 24 English
Read also:
Hezbollah says it launched drones at a military base in central Israel
Leaders of US, UK, Germany and France say ending the war in Gaza is a 'necessity'
Hamas leader Sinwar’s death may be a turning point for the war in Gaza