🔴Live: Israel accused of targeting Gaza aid convoy ‘car by car’

Celebrity chef Jose Andres has said that the Israeli military attack, which killed seven of his food aid workers in Gaza, had targeted them "systematically, car by car." Israel has apologised for their deaths, describing them as a "grave mistake". The deadly strike on aid workers has renewed criticism of Israel’s conduct in the nearly 6-month-old war with Hamas. Follow our liveblog for all the latest.

Israel war cabinet member Benny Gantz called for national elections in September in a speech on Wednesday, as Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's government faces pressure at home and abroad over the war in Gaza.

