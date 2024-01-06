Advertisement

🔴 Live: Israel bombing of Gaza continues despite UN warnings that territory is 'uninhabitable'

Israel’s bombardment of Gaza continued on Saturday despite UN warnings that the Palestinian territory has become "uninhabitable" after three months of fighting that threatens to engulf the wider region. Israeli strikes were reported on Gaza's southern city of Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of people have sought refuge from the fighting. Follow our liveblog for the latest developments.

