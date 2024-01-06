🔴 Live: Israel bombing of Gaza continues despite UN warnings that territory is 'uninhabitable'
Israel’s bombardment of Gaza continued on Saturday despite UN warnings that the Palestinian territory has become "uninhabitable" after three months of fighting that threatens to engulf the wider region. Israeli strikes were reported on Gaza's southern city of Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of people have sought refuge from the fighting. Follow our liveblog for the latest developments.
Summary:
(FRANCE 24 with AP, AFP, Reuters)
Read more on FRANCE 24 English
Read also:
Israeli defence minister outlines new war phase, no change in south Gaza operations
US Secretary of State Blinken arrives in Turkey on Mideast tour focused on Gaza
Response to killing of Hamas leader in Beirut 'inevitable', says Hezbollah chief Nasrallah