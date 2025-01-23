Live: Israel continues West Bank raids, mirroring military action in Gaza
Israeli forces besieged a Palestinian government hospital and raided a refugee camp in the West Bank city of Jenin on Wednesday. Israel's defence minister said the military was applying lessons learned in Gaza and called it a "counter terrorism" operation. The Israeli raid on Jenin continued despite the recent ceasefire in Gaza. Follow our liveblog for the latest developments.
Yesterday's key developments:
The Israeli military destroyed roads to the occupied West Bank city of Jenin's camp and hospital and held 200 people trapped in a hospital courtyard, Jenin governor Kamal Abu Rub said.
Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz vowed that the Israeli military would continue its "decisive operation" on the Jenin camp one day after it launched a major military operation in Jenin that killed at least nine Palestinians and left at least 40 more people wounded.
