Live: Israel continues West Bank raids, mirroring military action in Gaza

Donald Trump has issued an ultimatum to his one-time ally Vladimir Putin, threatening him with retribution if he doesn’t make a deal to end Russia’s war against Ukraine. In an apparent effort to make good on his already-broken vow to end the war within 24 hours of becoming president, Trump took to Truth Social on Wednesday to try and bend the strong-man leader’s arm. “I’m going to do Russia, whose Economy is failing, and President Putin, a very big FAVOR. Settle now, and STOP this ridiculous War