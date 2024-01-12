🔴 Live: Israel to counter Gaza genocide accusations at World Court
Israel will respond on Friday to accusations brought by South Africa at the UN's top court that its military operation in Gaza is a state-led genocide campaign aimed at wiping out the Palestinian population. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments.
Summary:
An Arab rapprochement with Israel is "the way" to isolate Iran, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in Egypt on Thursday as he concluded a week of shuttle diplomacy aimed at containing a regional spillover of the Israel-Hamas war.
The US and British militaries bombed more than a dozen sites used by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen on Thursday, in a massive retaliatory strike using warship and submarine-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets.
Yesterday's key developments: