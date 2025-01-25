Live: Israel and Hamas prepare for second hostage-prisoner exchange
Israel and Hamas were expected to swap more hostages for Palestinian prisoners on Saturday, the second such exchange since a ceasefire began in the Gaza Strip last weekend and another test for the deal. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments.
(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)
