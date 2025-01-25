Live: Israel and Hamas prepare for second hostage-prisoner exchange

FRANCE 24
A mural of female Israeli soldiers held hostage by the Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip is displayed in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, January 24, 2025.

Israel and Hamas were expected to swap more hostages for Palestinian prisoners on Saturday, the second such exchange since a ceasefire began in the Gaza Strip last weekend and another test for the deal. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)


Read more on FRANCE 24 English

Read also:
Israel says its troop withdrawal from Lebanon will extend beyond ceasefire deadline
Hamas publishes names of four female hostages to be released Saturday

Latest Stories

  • North Korean forces are being slaughtered fighting for Russia, harming combat operations, intel says

    Britain's defense ministry said about 1,000 North Korean soldiers had been killed and about 3,000 more had been wounded fighting against Ukraine.

  • Freedom is bittersweet for Palestinians released from Israeli jails

    RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — When Dania Hanatsheh was released from an Israeli jail this week and dropped off by bus into a sea of jubilant Palestinians in Ramallah, it was an uncomfortable déjà vu.

  • Desperate families await return of 4 female soldiers held by Hamas for 15 months

    TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Hamas announced Friday that it would release four female soldiers held hostage for 15 months in Gaza, as part of an exchange for dozens of Palestinian prisoners laid out in its ceasefire agreement with Israel. An advocacy group representing the families of hostages confirmed the identities of the captive Israelis to be released on Saturday.

  • Inside the Ukrainian drone unit conducting deep strikes on Russia

    As snow fell in a wooded area of Ukraine, the long-range attack drones accelerated one by one down an unlit, abandoned road and their whirring engines propelled them into the night sky. The unmanned aircraft carrying explosive warheads are part of a Ukrainian campaign of long-range drone attacks that aim to inflict blows on Russia far behind the front line as Moscow's troops advance in the east. "Our main goal is to conduct strikes to hit logistics hubs in the rear, ammunition warehouses and decrease our enemy's pressure on the front," said the battalion commander of the Ukrainian drone unit, who gave only the call sign Casper.

  • Middle East latest: 4 Israeli women soldiers will be next hostages freed from Gaza

    The second batch of Israeli hostages set to be released by Hamas this weekend are four female soldiers, an advocacy group representing the captives' family members confirmed Friday. Hamas had announced the names hours earlier.

  • Middle East latest: Gaza ceasefire holds as Israel cracks down in the West Bank

    The ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas stretched into a fifth day on Thursday. Humanitarian aid groups are working to surge food and supplies to the war-ravaged territory as Palestinians scour through mountains of rubble looking for bodies of those killed by Israeli bombardments during the 15-month war.

  • How the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal will unfold - and why it its so precarious

    CAIRO (AP) — Israeli troops have pulled back to the edges of Gaza, the first hostages have been released and many Palestinians have returned to what remains of their homes in the first few days of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal.

  • UN suspends all trips into Houthi-held areas of Yemen over 7 more staffers being detained

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Nations on Friday suspended all travel into areas held by Yemen's Houthi rebels after seven more of their staff were detained by the rebels.

  • Israel says it won’t withdraw from Lebanon by Sunday deadline

    The Israeli government says its military will not withdraw from Lebanon by Sunday’s deadline, in violation of a deadline set in a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah.

  • Hostage, prisoner or detainee? In the latest Israel-Hamas exchange, it's not always clear

    When Palestinian activist Bushra Al-Tahil was released from an Israeli prison in exchange for hostages held by Hamas earlier this week, many media reports referred to her as a prisoner — or worse, a terrorist.This was despite the fact that no Israeli court had convicted her of a crime, nor charged her, nor presented her with any evidence about why she was incarcerated for more than 10 months.Nonetheless, in the eyes of the world, Al-Tahil says she was made to look guilty."They are only trying to

  • Slovak protests grow in rebuke of PM Fico's Russian tilt

    BRATISLAVA (Reuters) -Tens of thousands of protesters thronged a central square in the Slovak capital on Friday, waving banners opposing Prime Minister Robert Fico's policy shift closer to Russia, after tensions between the government and the opposition rose. Organisers estimated 60,000 people attended the demonstration in Bratislava's Freedom Square, about four times more than in the last demonstration two weeks ago. The protests were nearing levels seen in 2018 when the murder of an investigative journalist caused mass demonstrations and forced Fico's resignation.

  • Hamas set to release four Israeli soldier hostages in second swap

    The Palestinian militant movement Hamas is expected to release four female Israeli soldiers on Saturday in exchange for a group of Palestinian prisoners under a ceasefire agreement aimed at ending the 15-month-old war in Gaza. The four soldiers - Karina Ariev, Daniela Gilboa, Naama Levy and Liri Albag - were all stationed at an observation post on the edge of Gaza and abducted by Hamas fighters who overran their base during the attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. The Hamas prisoners media office said it expected 200 prisoners to be freed on Saturday as part of the exchange, including 120 serving life sentences and 80 prisoners with other lengthy sentences.

  • Syria's al-Hol camp readies first return of Syrian detainees, director says

    Kurdish-led authorities who run a sprawling camp for Islamic State-linked prisoners in northeast Syria are preparing the first-ever return of detainees to Syrian areas, the camp director said, a move enabled by the fall of the Assad regime. Al-Hol camp director Jihan Hanan said preparations were under way for the voluntary return of 66 families from the massive tent city, where the vast majority of inmates are women and children, to areas inside Syria. She did not comment on whether the returns were being planned in coordination with Syria's new ruling authority, set up by the Islamist rebels Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, after they ousted former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Dec. 8, 2023.

  • Large drop in number of aid trucks entering Gaza on Friday

    More than 4,200 aid trucks have entered the Gaza Strip in the six days since a ceasefire began between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas, the United Nations said, although there was a large drop in the number of loads delivered on Friday. The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said 339 aid trucks crossed into Gaza on Friday, citing information from Israeli authorities and the guarantors for the ceasefire agreement - the United States, Egypt and Qatar.

  • Israeli forces to stay in south Lebanon beyond withdrawal deadline

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli forces will remain in southern Lebanon beyond a 60-day deadline stipulated in a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah because its terms have not been fully implemented, the Israeli prime minister's office said on Friday. Under the agreement, which took effect on Nov. 27, Hezbollah weapons and fighters must be removed from areas south of the Litani River and Israeli troops should withdraw as the Lebanese military deploys into the region, all within a 60-day time frame, meaning by Sunday at 4 a.m. (0200 GMT). The deal, brokered by the United States and France, ended more than a year of hostilities between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah.

  • Hamas releases names of latest Israeli hostages set to be freed in exchange for Palestinian prisoners

    Hamas has released the names of four female soldiers expected to be freed on Saturday as part of the Gaza ceasefire deal with Israel. Hostages Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, all aged 20, and 19-year-old Liri Albag, who were all serving with the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), are set to return from the war-ravaged coastal territory to Israel in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The four Israeli troops were taken captive from the Nahal Oz base in southern Israel on 7 October 2023 when Hamas carried out its cross-border attack.

  • Israel says its troop withdrawal from Lebanon will extend beyond ceasefire deadline

    Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's office on Friday announced that the withdrawal of its forces from southern Lebanon would continue beyond the 60-day period stipulated in a November ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah. Under the deal brokered by France and the US, the withdrawal deadline expires Monday, January 27. The Israeli army will not complete its withdrawal from southern Lebanon by a Monday deadline, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's office said on Friday, saying Lebanon has no

  • A driver rams an anti-government rally in Serbia's capital and injures one protester

    BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A woman rammed a car into a crowd of anti-government protesters in Serbia's capital and injured one of them Friday, police said, as a student-led strike shut down businesses and drew tens of thousands of people to demonstrations around the country.

  • Gunmen kill 2 soldiers, wound 12 others deployed to secure a UN project in the southern Philippines

    Gunmen killed two soldiers and wounded 12 others who were deployed to secure a U.N. livelihood project in the southern Philippines, military officials said Thursday. The attack Wednesday in Sumisip town in Basilan province sparked a clash in which two gunmen were also killed, they said. The military said the attackers included members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, an armed Muslim group that signed a 2014 peace deal with the government.

  • Yemen's Houthi rebels release crew of commercial vessel seized in Red Sea in November 2023

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemen's Houthi rebels have released the crew of the Galaxy Leader, a vehicle carrier seized in November 2023 at the start of their attacks on shipping in the Red Sea corridor over the Israel-Hamas war.