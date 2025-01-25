Live: Israel and Hamas prepare for second hostage-prisoner exchange

CBC

When Palestinian activist Bushra Al-Tahil was released from an Israeli prison in exchange for hostages held by Hamas earlier this week, many media reports referred to her as a prisoner — or worse, a terrorist.This was despite the fact that no Israeli court had convicted her of a crime, nor charged her, nor presented her with any evidence about why she was incarcerated for more than 10 months.Nonetheless, in the eyes of the world, Al-Tahil says she was made to look guilty."They are only trying to