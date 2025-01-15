🔴 Live: Israel and Hamas reach Gaza ceasefire agreement and hostage release deal
Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire agreement and hostage deal, sources briefed on the talks in Qatar said Wednesday, pausing a devastating 15-month war in the Gaza Strip and raising the possibility of winding down the deadliest and most destructive fighting between the bitter enemies. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments.
(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)
