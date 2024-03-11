🔴 Live: Israel-Hamas war rages in besieged Gaza on eve of Ramadan

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz said on Sunday the international community must assume its responsibilities to halt what he called "brutal crimes" against Palestinians in Gaza.

Hundreds of members of the Jewish community and their supporters blew ram's horn shofars and whistles in London on Sunday in a call to free Israeli hostages kidnapped by Hamas militants in a bloody attack last October.

A US military ship laden with humanitarian aid set sail from Virginia to Gaza, Central Command (CENTCOM) said Sunday. The General Frank S. Besson also has logistics to "carry the first equipment" to build a temporary port to deliver supplies to Gaza.

