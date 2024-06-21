🔴Live: Israel-Hezbollah tensions spark fears of regional conflict
Israel and Hezbollah traded fresh cross-border fire late Thursday, as fears of a regional conflict grew after Israel revealed it had approved plans for a Lebanon offensive and the Iran-backed militants vowed to blanket their foe in rockets. In Washington, Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged visiting Israeli officials to avoid escalation in Lebanon and seek a diplomatic resolution. Follow our liveblog for the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war.
Yesterday’s key developments:
