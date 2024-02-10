🔴 Live: Israel intensifies air strikes on Rafah ahead of ground assault
Israeli air strikes pummelled densely crowded Rafah on Saturday after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered his troops to "prepare to operate" in the southern border city that has become a last refuge for displaced Palestinians. Israeli strikes also targeted a "residential building" west of the Syrian capital early Saturday, a war monitor said, with state media reporting Syrian air defences responded to an Israeli "air attack". Read our live blog for all the latest developments
Witnesses reported new Israeli air strikes on Rafah early Saturday, after the Israeli military intensified air raids, with fears rising among Palestinians of a coming ground invasion.
Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu ordered the army to prepare to evacuate hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from Gaza's Rafah, his office said Friday. Netanyahu's planned offensive on Rafah, where an estimated 1.3 million people have fled, has drawn condemnation from rights groups and Washington, while Palestinians have said they have nowhere left to retreat.
Israeli airstrikes hit several sites on the outskirts of Syria's capital, Damascus, the Syrian military said Saturday. The strikes came from the direction of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Syrian state news agency SANA reported, citing an unnamed military official. It was not immediately clear if there were casualties
