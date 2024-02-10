🔴 Live: Israel intensifies air strikes on Rafah ahead of ground assault

Reuters

Senior Russian security official Dmitry Medvedev on Friday said Ukraine's new Russian-born army chief was a traitor, while the Kremlin said the appointment would not alter the outcome of what Russia calls its special military operation in Ukraine. Russian officials commented after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy replaced his country's popular army chief with his ground forces commander on Thursday, a huge gamble at a time when Russian forces are gaining the upper hand nearly two years into their war.