🔴 Live: Israel launches deadly strikes on 'pressure cooker' Rafah ahead of Gaza truce push

Journalist David Ehrlich called the ‘Big Bang Theory’ star’s post ‘truly some of the most demented s*** I’ve ever seen on this or any website’
Attorney Roberta Kaplan said former President Donald Trump threw papers across a table and stormed off during a deposition at Mar-a-Lago after learning that his legal team had agreed to provide her lunch.
The "Morning Joe" host had some strong opinions on the president's salty talk.
The U.S. on Friday began to carry out strikes against Iran-backed militants and Iranian military targets in Iraq and Syria in retaliation for a drone strike on an American base in Jordan last Sunday that killed three U.S. service members. Dozens of other American troops were wounded in the drone attack on the Tower 22 base near Jordan's border with Iraq and Syria. The U.S. says Iran is responsible for funding and arming the militants while Iran has denied involvement.
“I’m not surprised that Trump is looking for appellate representation," Ty Cobb told CNN's Erin Burnett.
Former national security adviser John Bolton said President Biden has “pretty well nailed” it by reportedly calling former President Trump, his likely chief reelection rival, a “f‑‑‑ing a‑‑‑‑‑‑,” per a report in Politico. During his appearance on CNN Friday morning, Bolton was asked by anchor John Berman how closely Biden’s choice of words in private…
The congresswoman is going viral for saying the Founding Fathers intended "impeachment to be used to deal with the commission of 'in-dick-table' crimes."
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) assigned Trump homework after the former president described the bipartisan border security bill as "betrayal of America."
From the sands of Kuwait to the fields of Ukraine, the forgotten M-84s are rolling toward a new frontline.
The US military has launched an air assault on at least 85 targets in Iraq and Syria used by Iranian-backed militias on Friday. Numerous aircraft were used - including long-range B-1 bombers flown from the US - marking the opening salvo of retaliation for the drone strike that killed three US troops in Jordan last weekend.
The Trump-aligned congresswoman skewered her beleaguered right-wing colleague.
(Bloomberg) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban escalated a standoff with Western allies over Sweden’s NATO accession after a senior US lawmaker called for potential sanctions against the lone holdout.Most Read from BloombergMeta’s $197 Billion Surge Is Biggest in Stock-Market HistoryUS Hits Iranian Militias in Syria, Iraq With Wave of StrikesThe Most Popular Man in Ukraine Has Become a Problem for ZelenskiyDonald Trump Loses London Case Against Ex-MI6 Spy Over Kremlin DossierA $560 Billion
A criminal complaint against the 61-year-old nurse was unsealed Thursday in Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump has made his myriad legal woes a major focus of his presidential campaign, but after raking in millions around his first court appearances last year he has seen a sharp dropoff in fundraising off his sometimes combative clashes with judges. By the last three months of the year, Trump's fundraising around days in court held close to his daily average for the year of just under $300,000, according to WinRed's most recent disclosure to the Federal Election Commission filed on Wednesday.
It's all about "tit-for-tat actions", apparently.
Austin Frazier 27, and Kayla Frazier, 31, are charged with multiple counts of abuse
Special counsel Jack Smith's team has questioned several witnesses about a closet and a so-called "hidden room" inside former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago that the FBI didn't check while searching the estate in August 2022, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. As described to ABC News, the line of questioning in several interviews ahead of Trump's indictment last year on classified document charges suggests that -- long after the FBI seized dozens of boxes and more than 100 documents marked classified from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate -- Smith's team was trying to determine if there might still be more classified documents there.
The alleged victims of Arthur Fernandez III were between the ages of 2 and 3, authorities claim
A teenager “serial swatter” from California is believed to be responsible for hundreds of swatting incidents and bomb threats throughout the US according to a pretrial detention motion. Now he has been extradited to Florida to face charges for a swatting incident at a mosque, according to the Seminole County State Attorney’s Office.
(Bloomberg) -- Angry farmers robbed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban of a good night’s sleep and, in the process, may have helped unlock the funds Ukraine says it needs to keep its war-torn economy going.Most Read from BloombergDonald Trump Loses London Case Against Ex-MI6 Spy Over Kremlin DossierMeta’s $197 Billion Surge Is Biggest in Stock-Market HistoryA $560 Billion Property Warning Hits Banks From NY to TokyoThe Most Popular Man in Ukraine Has Become a Problem for ZelenskiyStock Bull R