🔴 Live: Israel launches fresh strikes on Gaza Strip as pressure mounts to secure hostage release
Key developments from yesterday:
Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu appeared to hint on Saturday that new negotiations were under way to recover hostages held by Hamas, after his chief of Mossad intelligence met the prime minister of Qatar, a country mediating with Hamas.
The families of hostages held in Gaza on Saturday called on Israel to make an urgent deal to secure their release after the army admitted "mistakenly" killing three captives in the Palestinian territory.
Al Jazeera has decided to refer the case of what it called "the assassination" of one of its cameramen in Gaza to the International Criminal Court, the Qatari-based network said in a statement on Saturday.
At least 14 people died Saturday morning from air strikes that hit two houses on Old Gaza Street in Jabalia and dozens more were killed in a separate air strike that hit another home in Jabalia, according to the official Palestinian WAFA news agency.
