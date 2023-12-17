🔴 Live: Israel launches fresh strikes on Gaza Strip as pressure mounts to secure hostage release

The Telegraph

What a doughty comrade Sadiq Khan would make if you found yourself in a bunker with him besieged by enemy fire. The London mayor has just had the chance to aid Ukraine’s war effort against Putin’s forces by sending vehicles given up by Londoners avoiding falling foul of Ulez expansion. And guess what? Yes, he’s turned it down. On the grounds, so he has written in a letter to his counterpart in Kiev, that sending the cars and vans would “not meet the legal threshold of demonstrating the benefit t