🔴 Live: Israel launches more strikes on Rafah after ICJ order to halt military operations
Israel carried out strikes on Saturday and into Sunday morning throughout the Gaza Strip as fighting raged between the army and Palestinian militants. Witnesses reported heavy shelling in the southern city of Rafah early Sunday, two days after the International Court of Justice ordered Israel to halt military operations there. Read our liveblog for all the latest developments on the Israel-Hamas war.
Summary:
Witnesses reported heavy shelling in the southern city of Rafah early Sunday, reported AFP, two days after the International Court of Justice ordered Israel to halt military operations there.
At least 35,903 Palestinians have been killed and 80,420 wounded in Israel’s war in Gaza, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory. Some 1,170 people were killed in the Hamas-led October 7 attacks and 250 people were taken hostage, according to Israeli figures, with 132 still missing.
Yesterday's key developments:
Israel bombed the Gaza Strip, including Rafah, on Saturday, despite an order from the UN's top court for it to "immediately halt" its military offensive in the southern city.
Read more on FRANCE 24 English
Read also:
Israel strikes Rafah despite UN court order to halt military operations
Largest hospital in central Gaza on brink of shutdown due to lack of fuel
Israeli forces advance deeper into Rafah, continue offensive in the north